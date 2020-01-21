Quick links

Leeds United

Report explains why Leeds are left waiting to complete deal for 18-year-old talent

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are still waiting to sign goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are still waiting for FA clearance as they look to finalise their move for Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

It's claimed that FA ratification is missing from the deal, meaning Leeds are left hanging around waiting to finally rubber stamp the move.

Players arriving from abroad will have to receive international clearance, and that may well be the hold-up preventing Leeds from announcing Caprile.

 

Speculation of a move for Caprile started earlier this month, with L'Arena reporting that Caprile was likely to be joining Leeds.

On the 9th of January, Tuttomercatoweb reported that the deal was close, pending a medical, but we're now almost two weeks on and no deal has been announced.

That may have left some fans fearing that Caprile's move may be faltering, but it seems that Leeds are just waiting for the final green light.

Caprile, 18, has been emerging in the Chievo youth ranks, and Leeds seemingly feel that he has a huge future ahead of him, hence their interest in a move.

Leeds do already have talented young goalkeepers in Will Huffer, Kamil Miazek and loanee Illan Meslier, but adding one more in Caprile will give them plenty of options down the line.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

