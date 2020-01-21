Report: Daniel Levy to meet player's agent today to discuss Tottenham exit

Tottenham Hotspur could sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will hold talks with Christian Eriksen's agent today in order to discuss his move to Inter Milan.

It's claimed that Spurs will finally let Eriksen join Inter as soon as they agree to pay £17million, with some work to be done until that figure is met.

Inter have allegedly offered to pay £11million with certain add-ons taking that fee higher, but still seemingly not at the value Spurs are looking for this month.

Agent Martin Schoots is now set to meet with Levy today to try and thrash out an exit plan, with Inter hoping to have Eriksen signed up before weekend.

The Dane is out of contract this summer, but Tottenham are seemingly standing firm on their £17million valuation, despite him being able to walk away for free in a matter of months.

Eriksen clearly wants to move on and try something new, and his form this season has been that of a player whose head is elsewhere.

Spurs allegedly want a midfielder to come in should Eriksen leave even after signing Gedson Fernandes, whilst Giovani Lo Celso's move should become permanent too.

Levy is unsurprisingly driving a hard bargain for Eriksen, but hopefully this meeting with Schoots will start to clear the way for this saga to finally come to an end.