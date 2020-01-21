Quick links

Report: Daniel Levy has asked about signing £85m attacker for Tottenham

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with Gareth Bale, but whether a return is possible this month remains to be seen.

According to El Chiringuito in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has asked Florentino Perez about the possibility of signing Gareth Bale.

Spurs have been linked with Bale on numerous occasions in recent transfer windows, but they have failed to get a deal over the line.

Bale, who was once signed for £85 million (BBC Sport), is on a huge wage at Real Madrid and even though it appears that he is available for transfer, Spurs have always seemed to be outsiders in the race to land him.

 

The latest reports in Spain suggest that Tottenham are still hopeful of doing a deal for the Welshman though.

Jose Mourinho has never been afraid to sign more experienced players, and would surely take Bale if the deal was possible.

However, after so many links with a return, Tottenham supporters will be very cautious over becoming too optimistic after the latest reports.

There is still a great deal which stands in the way of Bale and any potential return to Tottenham.

And while the rumours do at least offer some encouragement to Spurs fans that a Bale comeback still remains a possibility, it does seem a highly unlikely transfer at this stage.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

