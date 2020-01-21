Quick links

Report: Club U-turn on goalscorer amid interest from Arsenal, contract talks re-opened

Dejection of Dries Mertens of Napoli after a missed goal during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on December 22, 2019
Arsenal have been linked with Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have reopened contract talks with Arsenal target Dries Mertens in an effort to convince him to stay.

It's claimed that 'peace has been established' between Napoli and Mertens, and they're now willing to go back to the negotiating table to discuss a deal having initially backed away from each other.

Mertens is out of contract at the end of the season, and Napoli understandably don't want to see him leave for free – either by way of a pre-contract agreement or him winding down his deal.

 

The Belgian is still able to talk to other clubs though, and Arsenal may need to accelerate their pursuit if they're serious about signing the 31-year-old.

Di Marzio claimed last week that Arsenal were showing a real interest in Mertens, with the Gunners seemingly sensing a bargain.

They could go for Mertens in a cut-price deal or attempt a pre-contract move, and he could be a versatile attacking threat for Mikel Arteta given that he can play wide, up front or behind a striker.

Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 14 December 2019.

He has experience that could be valuable with Arsenal, whilst his record of 118 goals in 300 games for Napoli makes him a hugely appealing option.

Napoli are trying to ensure Arsenal don't get a chance to sign Mertens, but with the Serie A side in turmoil this season, Arsenal may still have a shot.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

