Report: Club U-turn on goalscorer amid interest from Arsenal, contract talks re-opened

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have reopened contract talks with Arsenal target Dries Mertens in an effort to convince him to stay.

It's claimed that 'peace has been established' between Napoli and Mertens, and they're now willing to go back to the negotiating table to discuss a deal having initially backed away from each other.

Mertens is out of contract at the end of the season, and Napoli understandably don't want to see him leave for free – either by way of a pre-contract agreement or him winding down his deal.

The Belgian is still able to talk to other clubs though, and Arsenal may need to accelerate their pursuit if they're serious about signing the 31-year-old.

Di Marzio claimed last week that Arsenal were showing a real interest in Mertens, with the Gunners seemingly sensing a bargain.

They could go for Mertens in a cut-price deal or attempt a pre-contract move, and he could be a versatile attacking threat for Mikel Arteta given that he can play wide, up front or behind a striker.

He has experience that could be valuable with Arsenal, whilst his record of 118 goals in 300 games for Napoli makes him a hugely appealing option.

Napoli are trying to ensure Arsenal don't get a chance to sign Mertens, but with the Serie A side in turmoil this season, Arsenal may still have a shot.