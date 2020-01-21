Report: Club fear Tottenham bid for £21m attacker, he's already snubbed West Ham

Inter Milan outcast Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa could be Premier League bound with West Ham, Newcastle United and Jose Mourinho's Spurs all linked.

Flamengo are fearing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Gabriel Barbosa, according to 90Min, though the prolific Brazilian has little interest in joining West Ham or Newcastle United this month.

A man better known as ‘Gabigol’ finds himself in a rather unique position – written off as an unwanted flop at his parent club despite enjoying the best year of his career in 2019.

After scoring a remarkable 43 goals in 59 games for a Flamengo side who won a legendary double last season, including a first Copa Libertadores title since 1981, the queue of clubs interested in securing his signature is understandably rather lengthy.

Flamengo would jump at the chance to keep a modern-day club legend in Brazil, despite his eye-watering £21 million price-tag. But Jorge Jesus’s continental champions know they face an uphill battle with a potential approach from Tottenham filling Flamengo with fear.

Everyone knows that a Harry Kane-less Spurs side are crying out for a striker and Gabigol is one name on Jose Mourinho’s hitlist.

The chance to play under one of the game’s great managers, especially with Champions League football on the horizon, will undoubtedly appeal to a player who won Olympic gold in Rio 2016 alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Gabigol is certainly aiming high as he weighs up a potentially make-or-break return to European football, some three years after his disastrous debut season in Milan. 90Min adds that talks have been held with Newcastle and West Ham but Gabigol is hoping to join a so-called ‘bigger club’.

SEE ALSO: Reported Tottenham and Everton target omitted from squad

Shortly after West Ham were snubbed in favour of Tottenham in the race for Gedson Fernandes. This will not do the Londoners’ pride any good.