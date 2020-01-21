Quick links

Report: Club fear Tottenham bid for £21m attacker, he's already snubbed West Ham

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the ground ahead of the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in Watford,...
Inter Milan outcast Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa could be Premier League bound with West Ham, Newcastle United and Jose Mourinho's Spurs all linked.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Flamengo and Avai as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on...

Flamengo are fearing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Gabriel Barbosa, according to 90Min, though the prolific Brazilian has little interest in joining West Ham or Newcastle United this month.

A man better known as ‘Gabigol’ finds himself in a rather unique position – written off as an unwanted flop at his parent club despite enjoying the best year of his career in 2019.

After scoring a remarkable 43 goals in 59 games for a Flamengo side who won a legendary double last season, including a first Copa Libertadores title since 1981, the queue of clubs interested in securing his signature is understandably rather lengthy.

 

Flamengo would jump at the chance to keep a modern-day club legend in Brazil, despite his eye-watering £21 million price-tag. But Jorge Jesus’s continental champions know they face an uphill battle with a potential approach from Tottenham filling Flamengo with fear.

Everyone knows that a Harry Kane-less Spurs side are crying out for a striker and Gabigol is one name on Jose Mourinho’s hitlist.

The chance to play under one of the game’s great managers, especially with Champions League football on the horizon, will undoubtedly appeal to a player who won Olympic gold in Rio 2016 alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo (R) attempts a kick while being defended by Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at...

Gabigol is certainly aiming high as he weighs up a potentially make-or-break return to European football, some three years after his disastrous debut season in Milan. 90Min adds that talks have been held with Newcastle and West Ham but Gabigol is hoping to join a so-called ‘bigger club’.

Shortly after West Ham were snubbed in favour of Tottenham in the race for Gedson Fernandes. This will not do the Londoners’ pride any good.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus reacts with Flamengo player Gabriel Barbosa after winning the Brasileirao 2019 after the match against Ceará at Maracana Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Rio de...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

