Report claims Spurs players are unhappy with Tottenham ace after bust-up with Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has allegedly had a row with Jose Mourinho.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose has been involved in a bust-up with boss Jose Mourinho.

It's claimed that a 'heated exchange' between the pair ensued after Mourinho left Rose out of his Spurs side to take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Rose is even alleged to have escalated the matter in training on Sunday, seemingly not letting his frustration go having deemed himself fit to play against the Hornets.

Spurs players are claimed to have been unhappy with Rose's behaviour, and it's unclear just what the future holds for the 29-year-old now if these reports are true.

Once considered one of the Premier League's top full backs under Mauricio Pochettino, Rose's career took a dip when he suffered a major injury in 2017, and then criticised the club's transfer business just months later.

Rose told The Telegraph in November that he was planning to run down his contract with Spurs, which expires in 2021, hinting that the club had been trying to sell him.

Rose even said back then that there would be rumours about his future come January, and that has happened, but he was adamant back then that he wouldn't be leaving.

Mourinho told Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw at Watford that Rose was still in his plans, but with Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon all used at left back under him, and now these reports of a row, it's tough to see Rose getting back in.