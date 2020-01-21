Quick links

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Chelsea ahead of Mourinho is race to sign £55m star, but Spurs still a possibility

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur with Kyle Walker-Peters, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both thought to be interested in signing Edinson Cavani.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his team's third goal, to equal the club's top scorer, during the French L1 football match between Paris...

According to a report in the Telegraph, Chelsea are ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in the race to sign Edinson Cavani.

Cavani looks set to leave PSG this month, after he told the French club that he wanted a move, and Chelsea and Spurs are both potential options.

There had been fears that Cavani’s price and wage would not fit in with Tottenham’s budget, but the Telegraph insist that he remains a possible signing for Mourinho’s men.

 

However, it is claimed that Chelsea are one of the leading contenders to get the £55 million striker (BBC Sport).

At the moment a move to Atletico Madrid seems most likely for the Uruguayan, but Frank Lampard’s side are also keen.

If Chelsea were to swoop for Cavani ahead of Spurs, it could be seen as a major blow to Mourinho’s top four chances.

Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in...

Tottenham are trying to catch Chelsea in the battle for a Champions League qualification spot, and to do so they may need a striker.

With Harry Kane out injured, Spurs have looked blunt at times - and they have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches.

Cavani’s arrival at Chelsea could also strengthen Lampard’s side attack, with the Blues wanting to take some of the goalscoring burden off Tammy Abraham’s shoulders.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch