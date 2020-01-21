Report: Chelsea ahead of Mourinho is race to sign £55m star, but Spurs still a possibility

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both thought to be interested in signing Edinson Cavani.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Chelsea are ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in the race to sign Edinson Cavani.

Cavani looks set to leave PSG this month, after he told the French club that he wanted a move, and Chelsea and Spurs are both potential options.

There had been fears that Cavani’s price and wage would not fit in with Tottenham’s budget, but the Telegraph insist that he remains a possible signing for Mourinho’s men.

However, it is claimed that Chelsea are one of the leading contenders to get the £55 million striker (BBC Sport).

At the moment a move to Atletico Madrid seems most likely for the Uruguayan, but Frank Lampard’s side are also keen.

If Chelsea were to swoop for Cavani ahead of Spurs, it could be seen as a major blow to Mourinho’s top four chances.

Tottenham are trying to catch Chelsea in the battle for a Champions League qualification spot, and to do so they may need a striker.

With Harry Kane out injured, Spurs have looked blunt at times - and they have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches.

Cavani’s arrival at Chelsea could also strengthen Lampard’s side attack, with the Blues wanting to take some of the goalscoring burden off Tammy Abraham’s shoulders.