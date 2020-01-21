Report: Bruce really wants to sign 23-year-old but may not be given funds to buy him

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen to bring Hull City's Jarrod Bowen to St. James' Park.

According to the Telegraph, Hull City are willing to sell Jarrod Bowen this month if their asking price is met, but Newcastle United feel he is overpriced.

Hull are demanding over £20 million for the attacker, who has just six months remaining on his current deal.

Hull do have an option to extend his contract, but there are doubts over whether he will sign fresh terms - and Newcastle are eager to take advantage.

Steve Bruce is a big fan of Bowen, but Newcastle will not sanction a deal for the current money involved.

Newcastle are prepared to pay £12 million plus bonuses for Bowen, but Hull are refusing to budge from their demands.

Although the Tigers are now prepared to offload their star attacker, they do not want to lose him cheaply.

And it is claimed that Newcastle may shop around for better value-for-money now.

That news could be a disappointment for Newcastle fans, who had been hoping that Bowen would sign for them.

Bowen has looked a constant threat in the Championship, and would surely increase Newcastle’s scoring threat if he was to make the move to St. James’ Park.