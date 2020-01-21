Quick links

Report: £30m star wants to leave current club as soon as possible, Everton set to bid

Everton are said to be preparing an offer for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

According to a report on Calcio Mercato, Everton target Emre Can is keen to leave Juventus as soon as possible.

Everton are said to have a ‘serious’ interest in signing the midfielder, with a £30 million offer being lined up.

Can has instructed his agents to find a new club, so the chance to move to Everton could appeal to him.

 

The Italian report claims that he still is ‘very attached’ to Liverpool who he used to play for, but could be convinced that a switch to Everton would benefit him.

Can is currently way down the pecking order at Juve, and he has really struggled for game time this season.

If Can was to join Everton he would bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s midfield.

Emre Can of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin, Italy.

Everton have struggled for options in central midfield this term, with injury striking them hard in the position.

And Can could be a smart addition to Everton’s team for the remainder of the season, if Ancelotti is able to pull off a deal.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

