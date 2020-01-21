Report: £30m star wants to leave current club as soon as possible, Everton set to bid

Everton are said to be preparing an offer for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

According to a report on Calcio Mercato, Everton target Emre Can is keen to leave Juventus as soon as possible.

Everton are said to have a ‘serious’ interest in signing the midfielder, with a £30 million offer being lined up.

Can has instructed his agents to find a new club, so the chance to move to Everton could appeal to him.

The Italian report claims that he still is ‘very attached’ to Liverpool who he used to play for, but could be convinced that a switch to Everton would benefit him.

Can is currently way down the pecking order at Juve, and he has really struggled for game time this season.

If Can was to join Everton he would bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s midfield.

Everton have struggled for options in central midfield this term, with injury striking them hard in the position.

And Can could be a smart addition to Everton’s team for the remainder of the season, if Ancelotti is able to pull off a deal.