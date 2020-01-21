Rangers talent admits he wants to be like Liverpool player who Gerrard called 'world-class'

Rangers talent Nathan Patterson looks to have a bright future at Ibrox.

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has told The Scottish Sun that he now wants to be like Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Gers took on Stranraer in the Scottish Cup on Friday night, claiming a 2-0 win as Steven Gerrard saw his side ease to victory.

Gerrard made the bold decision to start Nathan Patterson at right back, handing the youngster a first start with James Tavernier out through injury.

Patterson impressed in that game, and with Tavernier still out, he could start at Ibrox once again on Wednesday night when Rangers host St Mirren.

Now, Patterson has spoken about his view on football, admitting that he initially wanted to be like Dani Alves, but it's now Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold he admires.

Patterson noted that Alexander-Arnold has come through the ranks at Liverpool, just like he is at Rangers, and given the way he wants to go forward and attack too, it's easy to see why he takes inspiration from him.

“I used looked up to Dani Alves, but now I look up to Trent Alexander-Arnold more,” said Patterson. “He came through the academy at Liverpool and plays in a style that I like to play. I look up to him. He likes to attack, but he can also defend as well. I like to watch other players to see what I can pick up on and put into my game, and see if I can make myself better.”

“Now I watch Alexander-Arnold a lot because he’s a great player. He is at a massive club as well. What he has done shows if you are good enough, and you are willing, you can go as far as you can,” he added.

Gerrard would no doubt love to see Patterson become just like Alexander-Arnold, especially as he told the Liverpool Echo earlier this season that he thinks the Liverpool right back is already 'world-class'.

It's a long road for Patterson to get close to that level, but there are certain parallels which will give the Rangers talent hope of a similarly bright future.