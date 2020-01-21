Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers talent admits he wants to be like Liverpool player who Gerrard called 'world-class'

Olly Dawes
Nathan Patterson of Rangers is seen making his competitive debut during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers talent Nathan Patterson looks to have a bright future at Ibrox.

Nathan Patterson of Rangers is seen making his competitive debut during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has told The Scottish Sun that he now wants to be like Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Gers took on Stranraer in the Scottish Cup on Friday night, claiming a 2-0 win as Steven Gerrard saw his side ease to victory.

Subscribe

Gerrard made the bold decision to start Nathan Patterson at right back, handing the youngster a first start with James Tavernier out through injury.

 

Patterson impressed in that game, and with Tavernier still out, he could start at Ibrox once again on Wednesday night when Rangers host St Mirren.

Now, Patterson has spoken about his view on football, admitting that he initially wanted to be like Dani Alves, but it's now Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold he admires.

Patterson noted that Alexander-Arnold has come through the ranks at Liverpool, just like he is at Rangers, and given the way he wants to go forward and attack too, it's easy to see why he takes inspiration from him.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, 2020 in Liverpool,...

“I used looked up to Dani Alves, but now I look up to Trent Alexander-Arnold more,” said Patterson. “He came through the academy at Liverpool and plays in a style that I like to play. I look up to him. He likes to attack, but he can also defend as well. I like to watch other players to see what I can pick up on and put into my game, and see if I can make myself better.”

“Now I watch Alexander-Arnold a lot because he’s a great player. He is at a massive club as well. What he has done shows if you are good enough, and you are willing, you can go as far as you can,” he added.

Gerrard would no doubt love to see Patterson become just like Alexander-Arnold, especially as he told the Liverpool Echo earlier this season that he thinks the Liverpool right back is already 'world-class'.

It's a long road for Patterson to get close to that level, but there are certain parallels which will give the Rangers talent hope of a similarly bright future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch