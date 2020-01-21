'Absolute legend', 'bring us 55': Some Rangers fans erupt over £2m man's comments

Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic helped Steven Gerrard's charges bring three points back to Ibrox with his match-winner in the derby.

Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic has delighted plenty of Ibrox fans with his comments on his goal in the Old Firm derby victory last month.

The 6ft 4in Rangers colossus was the matchwinner for Steven Gerrard's side as they left Parkhead with all three points in a 2-1 win in the two sides' last Scottish Premiership game before the winter break.

Rangers took the lead on their rivals' patch through Ryan Kent, just after Ryan Christie had a penalty saved, but the hosts equalised when Callum McGregor's strike deflected off Odsonne Edouard's arm.

Katic's towering header just before the hour mark put Rangers back in front, from which Celtic could not come back from, and in the end, the Light Blues claimed their first league win at Parkhead for nine years.

Since their return to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have been improving season by season, and as things stand, the Light Blues are just two points behind the Hoops, with a game in hand on Neil Lennon's side.

When asked by the Rangers media team about his derby goal, Katic replied:

️ NK: I have watched my goal back a million times! — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) 21 January 2020

️ NK: Since I was a child I always wanted to score in a big game, so I loved that moment. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) 21 January 2020

️ NK: My brother was in the stands with the 800 when I scored so it was a very special moment for me. It makes me hungry for more. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) 21 January 2020

Needless to say, the Rangers fanbase loved the £2million man's comments, and there was plenty of praise from the Bears on social media:

Haven’t we all Niko.. haven’t we all — Thelionbrand (@thelionbrand) 21 January 2020

Only a million those are rookie numbers you'll need to pump those numbers up son — RUDDY (@davidruddy1986) 21 January 2020

We love you big man ! Keep smashing them in and bring us 55 ⚪WATP — Dave (@AussieBluenose9) 21 January 2020

Gets better every time — william owens (@wulowens84) 21 January 2020

Amateur numbers — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) 21 January 2020

Dae it again in march and I’ll get a tattoo of you x — (@kentnewco) 21 January 2020

Can't help but love this dude — Graham (@S0N0FWILLIAM) 21 January 2020

Love you — Curtis (@1872Curtis) 21 January 2020

Tell your brother I’m taking his ticket for the next one — Jamie Mckay (@Jamiemckay91) 21 January 2020

Absolute legend!!!!! Should be one of the first names on the team sheet, you're an absolute beast!!!! — Colin Reid (@ColinRe28543432) 21 January 2020

On Wednesday night, Rangers will host St Mirren at Ibrox in the league.