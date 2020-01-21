Quick links

'Absolute legend', 'bring us 55': Some Rangers fans erupt over £2m man's comments

Giuseppe Labellarte
Nikola Katic of Rangers celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic helped Steven Gerrard's charges bring three points back to Ibrox with his match-winner in the derby.

Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic has delighted plenty of Ibrox fans with his comments on his goal in the Old Firm derby victory last month.

The 6ft 4in Rangers colossus was the matchwinner for Steven Gerrard's side as they left Parkhead with all three points in a 2-1 win in the two sides' last Scottish Premiership game before the winter break.

Rangers took the lead on their rivals' patch through Ryan Kent, just after Ryan Christie had a penalty saved, but the hosts equalised when Callum McGregor's strike deflected off Odsonne Edouard's arm.

 

Katic's towering header just before the hour mark put Rangers back in front, from which Celtic could not come back from, and in the end, the Light Blues claimed their first league win at Parkhead for nine years.

Since their return to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have been improving season by season, and as things stand, the Light Blues are just two points behind the Hoops, with a game in hand on Neil Lennon's side.

When asked by the Rangers media team about his derby goal, Katic replied:

Needless to say, the Rangers fanbase loved the £2million man's comments, and there was plenty of praise from the Bears on social media:

On Wednesday night, Rangers will host St Mirren at Ibrox in the league.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers...

