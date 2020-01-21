Rangers decision is protection against star's inevitable exit

Rangers have renewed Andy Firth's contract. But why?

Rangers announced on Monday the club have signed Andy Firth to an extension.

The goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Ibrox side since his surprise move to the club last January.

Firth's extension ties his future to Rangers until 2021.

At present Firth is not in the first team reckoning, so the first question which comes to mind is to ask why Rangers have extended his deal?

There are two answers here. In the short term, Rangers must be pleased with what they see from Firth on a day to day basis.

Steven Gerrard would not sanction keeping the goalkeeper if he felt he was not needed.

The second answer, is that Rangers are protecting themselves for Wes Foderingham's eventual departure.

Once a top star at Rangers, Foderingham has been reduced to playing a back-up role for Allan McGregor.

His contract expires in the summer and a departure is inevitable. Why would he want to re-sign to sit on the bench?

Foderingham admitted this week via the Scottish Sun that he views an exit as a very real option.

In the event he did stay, it's a bonus, but Rangers have to cover themselves for the event he moves on.

That's why Firth's extension is smart. With Robbie McCrorie also waiting for an opportunity, Rangers are well covered at the goalkeeper position heading into the summer.

And with McGregor 37-years-old, they need to be.