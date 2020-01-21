Rangers could make huge mistake if they sell £1m player

Glasgow Rangers' Jordan Jones is linked with a move away from Ibrox.

It's been a busy last 24 hours for Rangers.

There have been contract extensions for some fringe players like goalkeeper Andy Firth, while some others have left the club on loan.

One of those is Jamie Murphy, who has joined Burton Albion until the end of the season and Rangers would be wise to keep hold of Jordan Jones now.

According to the Daily Mail, Stoke City are interested in signing the Gers winger, who has played under Michael O'Neill for Northern Ireland.

But it's a massive gamble if Steven Gerrard allows Jones to leave Ibrox.

Without Jones at the club, Gerrard's only options for left and right wing are Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker.

The latter two have struggled in a major way following their summer moves to Rangers and it would be madness if those three are Gerrard's only wingers from February onward, having also lost Eros Grezda.

Plus, Kent picked up a hamstring injury on his second debut for the light Blues in September and missed a chunk of games.

Gerrard's side are challenging for the Premiership title, but there is no race if Rangers find themselves in a situation where Barker and Ojo are on either wing, if Kent finds himself on the sidelines again.

Jones hasn't set the Premiership alight with the Gers, but he is far better than Barker and Ojo, whether he plays on the left or right side, and fans of the Ibrox club would and should be furious if the £1 million-rated star is allowed to leave.