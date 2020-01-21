'What a season he's having': Sky pundit in awe of prodigy linked with Liverpool & Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal are just two of the clubs linked with the highly-rated young attacking midfielder.

For a player to be linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal at the age of just 16, clearly he has to be a particularly special talent.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City very much appears to be in that category as he continues to put in standout displays and score goals for his side, netting against Cardiff last time out for a 1-1 draw.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Liverpool are keen on the attack-minded midfielder, whilst The Telegraph also reported that the likes of Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in his services.

Bellingham's manager, Pep Clotet, admitted that "half of Europe" watched Bellingham in action against Middlesbrough (Birmingham Mail), adding that both were used to the attention, and expressing confidence over the youngster's future being with Birmingham.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is the latest to sing Bellingham's praises as he previewed the Blues' Championship trip to Middlesbrough, whose good run of form came to an end away at Fulham on Friday.

"Birmingham got a decent draw against Cardiff at the weekend, and once again everyone will be watching Jude Bellingham after another goal for the 16-year-old," he wrote on Sky Sports News. "What a season he is having! That being said, I fancy Boro to bounce back in this one."

In 24 Championship appearances this season, Bellingham has scored four goals and registered one assist.