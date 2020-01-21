BBC pundit sends urgent transfer request to Leeds & tells them to pay 28-yr-old's wages

Leeds United are currently sitting in the top two places in the Championship table.

Chris Sutton has urged Leeds United to pay Andre Gray's wages and get him to the club as he questioned whether Marcelo Beisla has learnt his lessons from last season.

It is well-known that Bielsa likes to work with a small squad, and some could argue that last season that played its part in Leeds failing to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Once again, Leeds are in a situation where Bielsa is dealing with a thin squad. Thin to the extent that he only has one recognised striker at the club in Patrick Bamford.

That has resulted in many strikers from the Premier League to the second-tier being touted to make a switch to Elland Road, including Watford's back-up hitman, Andre Gray, 28, as reported by The London Evening Standard.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (20/01/20 7 pm start), Sutton sent a passionate transfer plea to Bielsa as he thinks that he is not learning from last season.

“What is it with Bielsa?” Sutton questioned on BBC Radio 5 Live.“He likes to work with small squads, doesn't he? It was an issue last season but is it fair to say that he hasn't learnt his lesson? Does he not want to bring players in?

“They are clearly lacking up top. They have been linked with Andre Gray. There is a rumour that they may not want to pay his wages. But you're thinking 'this is your chance!'. You blew it last season and don't blow it again."

It remains to be seen who does or doesn't walk through the Elland Road doors before deadline day - if it's the latter then that will make the fans fret.

Leeds have shown time and time again under Bielsa that they can dominate teams but they are unable to put the opposition away. It's a habit that has become a pretty bad habit.

In the forefront of all of that has been Bamford. Whilst he is a quality Championship striker, he isn't a top-quality second-tier hitman because of his inability to put away the chances when it matters most.

Either way, Leeds need someone through the door before Sky Sports begin to hype up deadline day because if they don't then it could play its part in them not earning promotion once again.