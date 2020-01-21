Our View: Tottenham can reportedly sign class striker for way less now

Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There's only 10 days left in the winter transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur still haven't found a striker.

A lot of players have been linked with a move to Spurs but Jose Mourinho hasn't managed to get anybody over the line as of yet.

The Independent claimed earlier this month that Tottenham were interested in Paris Saint-Germain marksman Edinson Cavani.

But the 32-year-old was said to have had a £30 million price-tag [The Manchester Evening News] and the North Londoners - who only need a short-term option due to Harry Kane's absence - probably won't spend that big on a goalscorer.

If rumours are believed, though, he might be available for a lot less.

According to ESPN, PSG are actually only looking for around £17 million for Cavani and if true, Tottenham need to take the plunge.

Mourinho's side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, but the Portuguese, who has won the competition twice, still has a chance of winning the tournament with the Lilywhites.

They face Leipzig in the last 16, but Tottenham have no hope if they're relying on Lucas Moura or Son Heung-min to play up front and score goals.

Even for a short-term option, £17 million is steep, but Cavani is certainly good enough to help Mourinho's side progress in the competition and even when Kane returns, the Uruguayan is hardly a bad back-up option, is he?

You can understand Daniel Levy not wanting to go to £30 million, but £17 million is a reasonable amount for a team as desperate for Cavani as Spurs are.