Our view: The door may just have opened for Newcastle to make signing of £20m man

Newcastle United have been tracking Valentin Lazaro and it seems as if his replacement has been signed by current club Inter Milan.

The Daily Mail claim that Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign Victor Moses, which could open to door for Newcastle United to land Valentin Lazaro.

Newcastle are hoping to wrap up a deal for Lazaro soon, and it seems that Inter have just secured his replacement.

Moses, like Lazaro, is capable of playing anywhere down the right-hand side.

And his move to Italy from Chelsea should allow Newcastle to finalise a deal for Lazaro.

With Moses signed the Newcastle target appears to have no place at the San Siro, leaving Steve Bruce’s side looking like a good option for him.

It is not quite clear whether Bruce wants to utilise Lazaro at Newcastle just yet.

The £20 million (The Sun) former Hertha Berlin man could play at right-back for Newcastle, or in a more advanced role.

Steve Bruce’s side are currently occupying a mid-table spot in the Premier League table.

However, there is a realisation that Newcastle may need to add more quality to their team if they are to guarantee their safety, and Lazaro’s potential arrival is designed to help them to keep climbing up the table.