Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Our view: The door may just have opened for Newcastle to make signing of £20m man

John Verrall
Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have been tracking Valentin Lazaro and it seems as if his replacement has been signed by current club Inter Milan.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

The Daily Mail claim that Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign Victor Moses, which could open to door for Newcastle United to land Valentin Lazaro.

Newcastle are hoping to wrap up a deal for Lazaro soon, and it seems that Inter have just secured his replacement.

Moses, like Lazaro, is capable of playing anywhere down the right-hand side.

 

And his move to Italy from Chelsea should allow Newcastle to finalise a deal for Lazaro.

With Moses signed the Newcastle target appears to have no place at the San Siro, leaving Steve Bruce’s side looking like a good option for him.

It is not quite clear whether Bruce wants to utilise Lazaro at Newcastle just yet.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

The £20 million (The Sun) former Hertha Berlin man could play at right-back for Newcastle, or in a more advanced role.

Steve Bruce’s side are currently occupying a mid-table spot in the Premier League table.

However, there is a realisation that Newcastle may need to add more quality to their team if they are to guarantee their safety, and Lazaro’s potential arrival is designed to help them to keep climbing up the table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch