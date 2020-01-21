Our View: Premier League manager's comments on reported Aston Villa target provides hope

Olivier Giroud has seemingly been Aston Villa's number one transfer target this month.

Aston Villa finally have a striker through the door in the name of Mbwana Samatta. But Dean Smith is keen on another, and one name, in particular, has seemingly been his number one target from the off.

French outlet Le10 Sport recently claimed that Villa are doing 'everything' in their power to try and secure the services of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud whose move to Inter is stalling.

Well, Frank Lampard, speaking to Sky Sports (20/01/20 at 3:15 pm), has made it clear that for Giroud to move to Inter, the deal needs to be 'right for everyone' and at this moment in time that isn't the case.

Whilst Giroud's move to Inter is seemingly hitting the rocks, it's only a small glimmer of hope for Villa fans, but it is one that they should latch onto because if they can get Giroud through the doors then that would be huge for their survival hopes.

"With Ollie [Giroud] there's not much more to say other than we know there have been discussions and the idea that he may move on," Lampard told Sky Sports. "But he needs to be right for everyone. But, at this moment, it isn't yet."

Given that Samtta has signed on the dotted line and Villa now have a fit senior striker on their books, it does provide Villa with some room to wait and see how the Giroud situation pans out.

Before deadline day hits, Villa face off against Watford in the Premier League tonight and then they take on Leicester City in the League Cup semi-final.

This also provides Villa with the chance to be patient in regards to a potential Giroud deal and possibly take the risk in them waiting until deadline day to see if they can secure the Frenchman's services.

It also needs to be remembered that the man in Inter's dugout is former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and it's fair to say that there's no love lost between the Italian and the London club.