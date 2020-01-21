Our view: Once prolific striker should jump at reported Tottenham move chance

Tottenham have been linked to Islam Slimani.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Islam Slimani, The Telegraph report.

Slimani is not the big name Tottenham fans may want, but he is better than his poor record in the Premier League with Leicester suggests.

Currently on loan at Monaco from Leicester, it is easy to see why Slimani would jump at the chance to move to Tottenham.

Redemption

Slimani signed for Leicester billed as a striker who could be even better than Jamie Vardy, after their title winning season.

It would be accurate to say he flopped, and didn't settle, but he should want to make amends for this failure with a move to Spurs.

At Tottenham he would be surrounded by top quality talent, Heung Min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura, and he could be a good fit as a Harry Kane replacement.

It is a great situation to go into, especially with the chance to play Champions League football, and play under legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

He could quickly become an instant hero and turn his fortunes around.

Tottenham supporters may be hoping for Edinson Cavani, and Slimani would feel underwhelming.

It is a long time since he struck 31 goals in a season for Sporting in 2015/16, but a move to Tottenham would put him in the best situation to score prolificly that he has been in since.

He should be highly motivated to make the move a success for the sake of his own career.