Our view: Mourinho is playing a game over Tottenham wonderkid

Dan Coombs
Troy Parrott didn't make the Tottenham bench at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to find a solution for Harry Kane's absence.

One possible option who the fans want to see is boy wonder Troy Parrott.

The Ireland international is just 17, but he has a growing reputation and is billed as the next Robbie Keane.

 

Yet at the weekend, Parrott failed to make the Tottenham bench, and has not played a minute yet in 2020.

He was on the bench against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, but Mourinho is hardly pushing him.

It's bizarre, considering Parrott is a potential solution for Spurs. But Jose Mourinho deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Jose might have a plan

This is conjecture, but the Tottenham boss knows what he is doing. And his actions may be very different from February 1.

Mourinho may be letting his actions over Parrott be dictated by the transfer window being open.

He could be using Parrott to prove a point to the board.

If he shows Daniel Levy that Tottenham do not have a viable alternative to Harry Kane, then the club chairman may be more forthcoming to sanction a deal.

This is a manager who at Manchester United played Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera at centre-back in protest at a lack of central defensive signings.

That didn't end well for him, but this is early on in his Tottenham career and if this is a ploy over Parrott, then it is more subtle.

It is uncertain whether Tottenham do sign a striker at all.

And if they don't, its possible Parrott will re-emerge from the shadows after February 1.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

