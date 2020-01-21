Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Oh for Christ sake': Spurs fans fume over who's playing tomorrow

Shane Callaghan
Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linked-away Christian Eriksen will play for Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are upset over Jose Mourinho's intention to play Christian Eriksen again.

The Denmark international is heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan before the January transfer window shuts.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian giants are willing to spend £11 million on signing the Tottenham playmaker, who will be available for free in six months.

It has looked for a number of weeks like Eriksen would be leaving North London but Mourinho continues to play him - and will do again in tomorrow's visit of Norwich City.

 

Speaking to a pre-match press conference today, the Portuguese coach said via Football London, when asked if the former Ajax midfielder is leaving: "In relation to Chrstian, the answer is not good for you [the media]. But that is the answer, and the answer he is selected for tomorrow.”

Eriksen hasn't been playing like a figure who is committed to Tottenham for most of 2019, let alone in recent weeks.

And suffice to say that some Spurs supporters disagree with Mourinho's decision to play him again. Here's how they reacted on Twitter to their head coach's decision on Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen of Spurs looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium on September 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch