'Oh for Christ sake': Spurs fans fume over who's playing tomorrow

Linked-away Christian Eriksen will play for Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are upset over Jose Mourinho's intention to play Christian Eriksen again.

The Denmark international is heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan before the January transfer window shuts.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian giants are willing to spend £11 million on signing the Tottenham playmaker, who will be available for free in six months.

It has looked for a number of weeks like Eriksen would be leaving North London but Mourinho continues to play him - and will do again in tomorrow's visit of Norwich City.

Speaking to a pre-match press conference today, the Portuguese coach said via Football London, when asked if the former Ajax midfielder is leaving: "In relation to Chrstian, the answer is not good for you [the media]. But that is the answer, and the answer he is selected for tomorrow.”

Eriksen hasn't been playing like a figure who is committed to Tottenham for most of 2019, let alone in recent weeks.

And suffice to say that some Spurs supporters disagree with Mourinho's decision to play him again. Here's how they reacted on Twitter to their head coach's decision on Eriksen.

Oh for Christ sake! — James (@OldManHotspur) January 21, 2020

Mourinho is starting to wind me up now! Irrespective of the transfer status form wise Eriksen should not be in the squad! — Richard Roskell (@richrosk) January 21, 2020

I buy into everything Jose’s doing but this!!! — Ian Brazier (@Ian_P_Brazier) January 21, 2020

DARN ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTT — H.M.COYS7 - LoCelsoSZN (@COYSLP7v4) January 21, 2020

Spot on. He’s gonna be in the squad 100% of the time until he’s sold, period. — BIG Kunu (@BigChuck9) January 21, 2020

Is Christian helping us win games ? No

Is it pissing the fans off you keep picking him ? Yes

Is it stopping committed players getting mins? Yes — Dean Gibson (@Ripvandinkle) January 21, 2020