Sky Sports pundit makes comparison between Everton ace and Wolves star

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has made a comparison between Everton winger Bernard and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Bernard has put in some superb displays for the Toffees this season, but amongst the stellar performances there have also been some less impressive showings.

Against Brighton, for example, the Brazilian thoroughly impressed, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks comparing him to Everton legend Colin Harvey.

However, Bernard largely flattered to deceive against Manchester United, copping some flak from the Toffees faithful on social media, while against West Ham, Carlo Ancelotti took him off at half time.

Looking ahead to Everton's Premier League meeting with Newcastle, Nicholas said he was a fan of Bernard but slated his lack of consistency, something he suggested Moutinho also suffers from.

"I am a fan of Bernard, although he does not get through the 90 minutes with consistent class," he wrote on Sky Sports News.

"He is like Joao Moutinho, he has a lovely balance to find the pass but does not do it often enough."

Bernard has made 17 appearances for Everton in all competitions this season, scoring twice and registering one assist, while Moutinho has 37 games under his belt for Wolves this term, with one goal and 11 assists.

Everton host Newcastle at Goodison Park on Tuesday night, while Wolves welcome Liverpool to Molineux on Thursday night.