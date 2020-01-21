'Next joke': Some Leeds fans fume after hearing who Whites reportedly want to sign

Leeds United are said to have another striker target - Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga.

Several Leeds United fans have given the same emphatic response to reports linking the Whites with the Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

According to The Daily Mirror, Leeds' striker search has turned to Assombalonga after moves for Che Adams and Andre Gray, the respective Southampton and Watford players, failed to materialise.

The DR Congo international has scored 37 goals in 114 games for Boro, after prolific spells at Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Southend United.

But only six of those strikes have arrived this season, of which he has spent the past six weeks out injured.

And the following Leeds supporters are less than enthused by the prospect of Assombalonga arriving at Elland Road...

Britt Assombalonga is NOT the answer ❌ #LUFC — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) January 21, 2020

Literally on my knees praying that we don't end up fuckin signing Britt Assombalonga, would be an awful signing — Josh (@firthleeds) January 21, 2020

When Leeds was talking about signing Adams but now we're talking about getting Assombalonga https://t.co/ryJGEmgaJx — Billy (@Billy_LUFC_) January 21, 2020

I know we are desperate but...



Assombalonga?!



Would pay good money to watch him cope in a Bielsa Murderball training drill...



Next joke. — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) January 21, 2020

If we get Assombalonga I’m hibernating — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) January 21, 2020

Really cant see Assombalonga being a Bielsa player. Reaks of desperation. — Carts (@3stripes89) January 21, 2020

Assombalonga would of been a good signing five years ago before he was crippled. I’d be distraught if he ended up with him this Januaury. Not good enough. — Tommy Ellam (@Ellam9) January 21, 2020

In fairness, Assombalonga is a very good player at this level, has just went a bit stale at Boro.



Smacks of panic and desperation though, much like Bamford did, after Vydra and Hernandez went elsewhere.....



Frightening levels of incompetence IMO https://t.co/WgC7F6VYrM — ⚽️ (@LeedsUnited2019) January 21, 2020

Assombalonga is made of biscuit he’d literally turn into mush playing under Bielsa — Adam Webster (@adswebbo) January 21, 2020

Britt Assombalonga would be a awful signing! Never fit and just coming back from injury — lufcmat (@Mathew1982) January 21, 2020

Britt Assombalonga please NO !!!!!! — DeanoLUFC (@DeanoLUFC2) January 21, 2020

Let’s hope the Assombalonga rumour is like the majority of player transfer rumours we seem to get. He’s the footballing equivalent of a chocolate teapot. — KaiserChief82 (@KaiserChief82) January 21, 2020

Should Leeds' alleged Assombalonga pursuit prove successful, it would not be the first time that they have lured a former Middlesbrough employee.

The 27-year-old - for whom, according to Transfermarkt, Middlesbrough paid £15.4 million - would join his former Riverside teammates Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford in West Yorkshire.

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta is also ex-Middlesbrough, though neither Assombalonga nor Harrison signed for the Smoggies under the Spaniard's watch.