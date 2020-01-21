Quick links

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Championship

'Next joke': Some Leeds fans fume after hearing who Whites reportedly want to sign

Aiden Cusick
A young Leeds United fan sings during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 20, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are said to have another striker target - Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga.

Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic at the Riverside Stadium,...

Several Leeds United fans have given the same emphatic response to reports linking the Whites with the Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

According to The Daily Mirror, Leeds' striker search has turned to Assombalonga after moves for Che Adams and Andre Gray, the respective Southampton and Watford players, failed to materialise.

The DR Congo international has scored 37 goals in 114 games for Boro, after prolific spells at Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Southend United.

 

But only six of those strikes have arrived this season, of which he has spent the past six weeks out injured.

And the following Leeds supporters are less than enthused by the prospect of Assombalonga arriving at Elland Road...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Should Leeds' alleged Assombalonga pursuit prove successful, it would not be the first time that they have lured a former Middlesbrough employee.

The 27-year-old - for whom, according to Transfermarkt, Middlesbrough paid £15.4 million - would join his former Riverside teammates Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta takes his seat during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta is also ex-Middlesbrough, though neither Assombalonga nor Harrison signed for the Smoggies under the Spaniard's watch.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch