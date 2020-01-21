'Next destination: Tottenham': Some fans think Mourinho will reunite with freed Portuguese at Spurs

The Tottenham Hotspur manager's trusted former assistant is available again.

Some fans think that one of Jose Mourinho's closest allies could be set for a reunion with the Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Rui Faria was Mourinho's trusted assistant at Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but the pair parted ways 18 months ago as Faria pursued his own career in management.

That quest took the Portuguese to Qatar, where he led Al Duhail to second place and cup success last season, and top of the league with 12 games played this campaign.

But the 44-year-old is available again after quitting his post for personal reasons on Monday.

And according to the following, Tottenham may be Faria's next destination...

Announce Spurs — ً (@themourinhoista) January 20, 2020

Any information about the reasons behind that ?



Is he rejoining Jose’s coaching staff? — MOURINHO IS THE GOAT (@Goat_Mourinho) January 20, 2020

I think he is coming back to help Jose Mourinho at @SpursOfficial — ik fernandez (@iksanches2020) January 21, 2020

Here I come daddy Mourinho !! — Antonio D. (@White_Mamba_00) January 20, 2020

Jose needs him? — The Coach Diary (@Coachdiary) January 20, 2020

Next destination: Manc..eh Tottenham! — Mario Gaol (@Mario_Gaol) January 21, 2020

He's probably rejoining Mourinho. Were pretty awesome together — United best in UK (@VRoonaldo) January 21, 2020

Mourinho was named the new Tottenham manager in November, and brought with him the Portuguese trio Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos and Ricardo Formoshino.

And whether there is space for Faria at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains to be seen.

It is also unclear if Faria intends to return to work immediately, or whether he would consider being a number two again.

Tottenham fans - should Mourinho approach Faria?