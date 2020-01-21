Newcastle youngster told he can leave, Sunderland have moved quickly to offer trial

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nathan Harker is working with Sunderland.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nathan Harker isn't making much progress at St James' Park – and a move down the road to Sunderland could be on the cards.

Harker, 21, has been coming up through the Newcastle ranks, and whilst he has enjoyed a loan spell at Blyth Spartans in non-league football, his Newcastle career is coming to an end.

The shot-stopper is out of contract at the end of the season, and it seems that Newcastle have told him he won't be receiving a new deal to stay at St James' Park.

Harker has now intriguingly joined Sunderland on trial, turning out for Newcastle's rivals in an Under-23 match against Huddersfield Town.

Now, Sunderland coach Elliot Dickman has commented on Harker, confirming that he will be kept around on Wearside as he is given a chance to shine.

Dickman told The Chronicle that he has known Dickman for years, and when he heard that Newcastle were willing to let him go, he moved quickly to offer him a trial at Sunderland.

“Nathan has been told by Newcastle that he won't be getting a new contract at the end of the season, which makes him available to go on trial at other clubs,” said Dickman. “I've known Nathan for a long time because he has played against our sides over the years, and he is one of those players that I've kept an eye on.”

“So when I heard that, unfortunately for him, he wouldn't be given another contract I saw it as an opportunity for us to bring him in and have a look,” he added.

Not many players in recent times have moved from Newcastle to Sunderland, but Harker could well do that, giving Sunderland a goalkeeper to develop for years to come.