Neil Lennon responds when asked if Celtic have made approach for Rangers-linked striker

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Celtic have been linked with a move for Tyrese Campbell.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Sky Sports that there is no truth to rumours that the Bhoys have made an approach to sign Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.

The Bhoys have already added one striker this month, as Polish attacker Patryk Klimala has been brought in from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Klimala is a young, speedy attacker who could offer some valuable support to Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths in the Celtic front line.

 

Vakoun Issouf Bayo's future is unclear, and Celtic have been linked with a move to bring Tyrese Campbell to Parkhead at the end of the season.

The Daily Record recently reported that Celtic and Rangers have both contacted Stoke, and told them of their intention to hold pre-contract talks with Campbell.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer, and having shown impressive form in the Championship this season – five goals and one goal in 18 Championship games – to spark real interest.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Campbell would cost just £400,000 in compensation for Scottish clubs, so it's no great surprise to see Celtic and Rangers allegedly explore a potential move.

However, Lennon has now played down the rumours, claiming no move has been made – which may just leave Rangers in pole position for the striker's signature.

“That’s just speculation,” said Lennon. “No,” he added when asked if there has been an approach from Celtic.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

