'Much better than Nketiah': Sky pundit hails £10m Leeds player

Leeds United lost Eddie Nketiah earlier this month.

Don Goodman believes that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is vindicated in his decision to use Patrick Bamford over Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal recalled Nketiah from his season-long loan at Elland Road earlier this month after struggling for first-team appearances.

The 20-year-old striker started just two Championship games under the Leeds head coach - the last of which came on January 1 against West Bromwich Albion.

And Goodman claims that Nketiah's performance on that occasion went some way toward explaining why Bielsa favours Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport].

The Sky Sports pundit told the EFL Football League podcast on January 20: "Eddie Nketiah, five goals in 19 games–the majority of those were substitute appearances.

“But when he started against West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s day you could see why Marcelo Bielsa prefers Patrick Bamford as the main option–he does hold the ball up very, very well. Much better than Eddie Nketiah."

Many Leeds fans weren't sold on Bamford starting ahead of Nketiah earlier in the season, especially when the 25-year-old went more than two months without finding the net.

But Bamford - who has 10 Championship goals this season - has been one of the Whites' stand-out players since getting back to his best and Goodman is right, Nketiah really wasn't as well-rounded as a centre-forward.

Still, it's imperative that Bielsa finds a replacement for Nketiah, with United only boasting a four-point cushion in the automatic places now.