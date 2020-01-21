Midsomer Murders season 21 episode 1 cast: Guest starring Nigel Havers, Jaye Griffiths, Carolina Main!

As we've grown to anticipate, Midsomer Murders has some surprises in store.

Luckily for us, the Midsomer Murders season 21 episode 1 cast is one worth treasuring.

It really never loses steam, does it?

Audiences have been delving into the mysteries of Midsomer Murders since 1997 now, and the series just goes from strength to strength.

Based on Caroline Graham's books, the show has long held down a devoted and widespread fanbase, always knowing when to add characters into the mix to shake things up.

It's great to be able to continue the journey with season 21 and episode 1 - titled The Point of Balance - serves as the perfect reintroduction to it all. We're given the chance to get reacquainted with familiar faces, but what makes it so exciting are all the new talents that have come aboard...

Midsomer Murders season 21 episode 1 cast

Here are the cast members of Midsomer Murders season 21 episode 1, as listed by IMDb:

- Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby

- Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter

- Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins

- Tom Chambers as Ray Wilder

- Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby

- Jaye Griffiths as Lilly Wilder

- Natalie Gumede as Rachel Stevenson

- Nigel Havers as Andrew Wilder

- Jack Hawkins as Jake Hannity

- Ty Hurley as Ballroom Judge

- Michelle Jeram as Police Officer

- Chen Yip Lai as Camera Man

- Cassidy Little as Duncan Corrigan

- Danny Mac as Anton Walsh

- Carolina Main as Heather Wilder

Season 21 of Midsomer Murders is fantastic. They upped their production values by a mile. Stories more complicated, too. — Marguerite (@The_Parishioner) December 4, 2019

Nigel Havers guest stars in The Point of Balance

In the role of Andrew Wilder, we have Nigel Havers!

His character is the powerful founder of the Wilder Biorobotics Institute. However, the Radio Times highlights that Andrew suffers from a degenerative condition and plans to hand down the empire to his daughter.

As for Nigel, we imagine he may be familiar...

The 68-year-old English actor has been in a range of films, including Empire of the Sun (he played Dr. Rawlins) and Chariots of Fire (Lord Andrew Lindsay). As for TV, Coronation Street fans will surely recognise him as Lewis Archer.

Jaye Griffiths joins!

Jaye plays Andrew’s wife Lilly, who is having an affair with Duncan Corrigan, although Andrew is actually rather aware.

The 56-year-old British performer is well known for her stage work, but her screen career similarly boasts a range of exciting TV roles.

She has appeared in Doctor Who (Jac), Casualty (Elle Gardner), Eastenders (Helen Stritch), Sherlock (Prosecuting Barrister), Bugs (Roslyn 'Ros' Henderson), Doctors (Dr. Elizabeth Croft) and The Bill (D.I. Sally Johnson).

It's great to see her in Midsomer Murders.

Carolina Main stars as Heather

The daughter set to inherit Andrew's empire is Heather, played by Carolina Main. She also has a hand in operations at the Biorobotics Institute.

If you recently watched the Sky series Temple with Mark Strong then you may remember that she played the character of Celine! However, if you didn't, you may recognise her from other shows like Blood (Cat Hogan), Unforgotten (DC Fran Lingley), Grantchester (Lilian Calthorpe), Borgia (Cleofe Marescotti) and more.

She also starred in the 2016 film Fan (Cathy).

We hope you enjoy them all in the new series!

