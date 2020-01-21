Mario Kart Tour: Multiplayer will soon be free to test out

Mario Kart Tour players will soon be able to test out the multiplayer for free.

December 2019 was home to a multiplayer beta test for Mario Kart Tour, but the drawback for many was that it required a Gold Pass Subscription service in order to be eligible. This was understandably unfair in the eyes of many, meaning it's good news that a second test will soon take place without the requirement of being a subscriber.

Ever since its launch back in September, Mario Kart Tour has been a huge success for Nintendo as it surpassed 123 million downloads in just its first month and its microtransactions have reportedly been a "massive money-maker".

Players have been able to participate in an assortment of thrilling events related to holidays such as Halloween, Christmas and New Year, but everyone is mostly still waiting for the inclusion of multiplayer. Although there's no telling when multiplayer will be permanently added, we do know that a second test is on the horizon.

Mario Kart Tour second multiplayer test will be free

Nintendo has announced on Twitter that they will soon be conducting a second multiplayer test for Mario Kart Tour.

The previous beta back in December had annoyed a lot of fans by requiring a Gold Pass, but fans needn't threat this time around as a gold ticket will not be necessary.

No other details have been shared at the moment bar the fact that all players will be able to join in. Along with the announcement of a second multiplayer test, Nintendo has also released update 1.6.0.

Mario Kart Tour's newest update comes with the following patch notes (via Nintendo Insider):

"This update addresses minor issues and improves certain features. Updating to version 1.6.0 will be required in the near future. Please update the game from your device’s store. We hope you continue to enjoy playing Mario Kart Tour.”

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020

When is multiplayer coming to Mario Kart Tour?

Nintendo hasn't yet announced when the second multiplayer test is coming to Mario Kart Tour.

They have simply stated that they will soon share more details on their Twitter page and in-game.

It's possible that the second multiplayer test will commence next week when the Ice Tour reaches its conclusion, but this is nothing more than speculation on our behalf. We will keep you updated when a date is shared.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.