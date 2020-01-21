Manager reacts after hearing West Ham scouted his midfielder last night

West Ham United are again being linked with Stoke City's Joe Allen.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has told the Stoke Sentinel that he wants to keep Joe Allen – but all offers for players must be evaluated.

The Potters beat rivals West Bromwich Albion 1-0 away from home on Monday night, with Tyrese Campbell bagging a shock winner for O'Neill's side.

That result gives Stoke a small cushion from the relegation zone, and it seems that scouts were in attendance to watch players in the game.

The Daily Mail report that West Ham United scouts watched midfielder Allen, as he's one of a number of options being considered by David Moyes.

West Ham have already missed out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and it's imperative that the Hammers find a new midfielder this month.

Allen has been a target for West Ham for some time, going back to the first Moyes era in 2018, as David Sullivan confirmed a failed £25million bid, as quoted by Football.London.

It's no great surprise to see West Ham show interest in the Welshman once again, and his boss has now reacted to the rumours.

O'Neill suggested that he can't control the rumours, but thinks Allen has 'quality' in his game, and all situations must be evaluated, meaning he can't rule out Allen moving on this month as West Ham circle.

“That’s the thing about these rumours, they’re generally created by the media and then the media ask you about them,” said O'Neill. “We know the quality that Joe has. That (the rumour) is something that’s been circulating for some while and we can’t control that. If a club comes in for players between now and the end of the window we obviously have to evaluate each situation as it comes,” he added.