Manager admits reported Celtic target has made it clear he wants to leave

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung, with Neil Lennon looking to strengthen.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Shields Gazette that Celtic target Ki Sung-Yeung has made it clear he wants to leave.

The Chronicle have suggested that Celtic want to sign Ki, but at the moment his wage demands are proving problematic.

However, the South Korean now appears to be giving up on breaking back into Newcastle’s team.

Ki has barely featured for the Magpies since Bruce took charge.

And the Newcastle boss said: “We’ve made it pretty clear about Ki’s position, and he’s also made it pretty clear that he wants to go out and play somewhere.

“We’ll see what happens, but at this particular moment, nothing has really happened in that respect.”

If Ki was brought to Celtic he could stand more chance of getting the regular game time that he craves.

Ki would offer Neil Lennon’s side energy and composure in midfield, with Celtic looking to strengthen for the second half of the campaign.

The experienced midfielder has now dropped below Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Matty Longstaff at St. James’ Park.

However, at Celtic he could have a decent chance of breaking into Lennon’s starting line-up, and the move could now be an appealing one - even if he may have to take a pay-cut.