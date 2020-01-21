Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is in big trouble if Timo Werner joins

Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for Timo Werner.

It just wouldn't be a transfer window if Liverpool weren't linked to Timo Werner.

There has been speculation about the Germany international joining the Reds for a number of years but, for whatever reason, the trigger has never been pulled.

Werner is still a Leipzig player but if rumours are believed, the 23-year-old wants a move to Liverpool [Bild].

Likewise, Jurgen Klopp seemingly fancies him and The Mirror have reported that the former Borussia Dortmund coach will renew an interest either this month or during the summer.

Either way, it's very bad for one Liverpool player if Werner winds up at Anfield.

Rhian Brewster has a lot of potential on Merseyside and he's arguably the most talented youngster coming through the club's academy.

Brewster, loaned to Swansea City last week, is still only 19 but he'll be desperate to impress in Klopp's senior side as soon as possible.

Thing is, a move for Werner would undeniably consign the teenager to being Liverpool's fourth-choice striker, behind Roberto Firmino, Werner and, of course, Divock Origi.

Even if Brewster rips it up in the Championship between now and in May, he's in big trouble if Werner finally joins.