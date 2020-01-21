'Rubbish', 'give it a rest': Some Liverpool fans hit out at BBC pundit

Liverpool only had two players in the Premier League Team of the Week and some of the Reds faithful weren't pleased.

A number of Liverpool fans have hit out at Alan Shearer's latest Premier League Team of the Week selection.

Jurgen Klopp's charges continued their impressive run in the league as the Reds saw off traditional bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield at the weekend.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not conceded a goal in the top flight for over 700 minutes as he picked up his seventh clean sheet in a row.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah netted for the Reds against United, while Georginio Wijnaldum put in an especially inspired performance and was unlucky to see his goal disallowed.

BBC pundit and Premier League legend Shearer opted for Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson in his XI, but those were his only two Liverpool players in his line-up, and some of the Anfield faithful weren't best pleased.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

TEAM OF THE WEEK



What do you make of @alanshearer's XI? pic.twitter.com/197jR0Gebv — Premier League (@premierleague) 20 January 2020

Where is gini Wijnaldum? — Kevin Dosku (@KDosku) 20 January 2020

3 Newcastle players give it a rest ffs — LFC_Dave (@NotSince95) 20 January 2020

Wijnaldum? — jamal (@jamalisquirky) 20 January 2020

This week’s team missing @GWijnaldum is simply not right, he was unbelievable #LIVMUN — Sami Abdul-Majid (@SamiAbdulMajid1) 20 January 2020

Allisson literally had a clean sheet and assist — John Tate (@Siya_TshabalaIa) 20 January 2020

Where's Alisson? — Brother Pelumi (@Holuwahpelz) 20 January 2020

Rubbish......... where's Alison??? — Chuks Mane ️ ➡️ (@ChuksMultiP) 20 January 2020

Clueless — Red CodeX Concepts (@CodeRedShell) 20 January 2020

He spelt wijnaldum wrong. — Dave (@dave1470) 20 January 2020

Hayden? Pope? Really? Alisson kept a clean sheet and got an assist and Wijnaldum was excellent in a big game! — Özden Eratlı (@Ozzie_Eratli) 20 January 2020

Shearer went for Burnley's Nick Pope in goal, with Van Dijk alongside Newcastle duo Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark in defence, plus Norwich's Max Aarons.

The three-man midfield consisted of Henderson, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden, while up front, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero was flanked by Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.