Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Rubbish', 'give it a rest': Some Liverpool fans hit out at BBC pundit

Giuseppe Labellarte
Alan Shearer takes his position in the commentary box ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool only had two players in the Premier League Team of the Week and some of the Reds faithful weren't pleased.

Alan Shearer takes his position in the commentary box ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in...

A number of Liverpool fans have hit out at Alan Shearer's latest Premier League Team of the Week selection.

Jurgen Klopp's charges continued their impressive run in the league as the Reds saw off traditional bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield at the weekend.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not conceded a goal in the top flight for over 700 minutes as he picked up his seventh clean sheet in a row.

 

 

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah netted for the Reds against United, while Georginio Wijnaldum put in an especially inspired performance and was unlucky to see his goal disallowed.

BBC pundit and Premier League legend Shearer opted for Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson in his XI, but those were his only two Liverpool players in his line-up, and some of the Anfield faithful weren't best pleased.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Shearer went for Burnley's Nick Pope in goal, with Van Dijk alongside Newcastle duo Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark in defence, plus Norwich's Max Aarons.

The three-man midfield consisted of Henderson, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden, while up front, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero was flanked by Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC look on during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch