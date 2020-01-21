Kylian Mbappe names the Liverpool player he thinks is 'amazing'

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe has told BBC Sport that he thinks Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘amazing’.

Alexander-Arnold copied Mbappe’s trademark celebration when he scored for Liverpool against Leicester City.

And Mbappe said he felt proud to see a player of Alexander-Arnold’s quality emulating him.

“I saw [the celebration]. I’m proud. This guy is amazing,” Mbappe enthused.

“What Liverpool do is amazing, they lost zero games. They win, they win, they win. They are a machine.”

Mbappe’s comments are only set to add further fuel to the fire that a Liverpool move could appeal to him.

The Telegraph claim that Mbappe is Jurgen Klopp’s ‘dream signing’ at Liverpool, but financing a deal could be tough.

The French international is one of the most valuable footballers in the world, and would cost a fortune to take from current club PSG.

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool though he would make their attack even more fearsome, as he has so much attacking quality.

Despite only being 20-years-old, Mbappe has won a World Cup and has been hugely prolific for PSG.