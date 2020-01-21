Quick links

Kylian Mbappe names the Liverpool player he thinks is 'amazing'

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe has told BBC Sport that he thinks Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘amazing’.

Alexander-Arnold copied Mbappe’s trademark celebration when he scored for Liverpool against Leicester City.

And Mbappe said he felt proud to see a player of Alexander-Arnold’s quality emulating him.

 

“I saw [the celebration]. I’m proud. This guy is amazing,” Mbappe enthused.

“What Liverpool do is amazing, they lost zero games. They win, they win, they win. They are a machine.”

Mbappe’s comments are only set to add further fuel to the fire that a Liverpool move could appeal to him.

The Telegraph claim that Mbappe is Jurgen Klopp’s ‘dream signing’ at Liverpool, but financing a deal could be tough.

The French international is one of the most valuable footballers in the world, and would cost a fortune to take from current club PSG.

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool though he would make their attack even more fearsome, as he has so much attacking quality.

Despite only being 20-years-old, Mbappe has won a World Cup and has been hugely prolific for PSG.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

