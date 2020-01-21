Kingdom Hearts 3: 'New world' reference for ReMIND DLC is removed by Square Enix

Square Enix have removed a reference to a 'new world' for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC.

Fans of Kingdom Hearts 3 are eagerly anticipating the soon to be released free update 1.07 and ReMIND DLC. Some of the community have repeatedly discussed the prospect of a new world to explore once the bundle releases, but Square Enix haven't confirmed anything as of yet. As a matter of fact, they've removed a reference to a new playground entirely.

There's been a lot of worlds throughout the Kingdom Hearts series such as the loathed Atlantica and the beloved Halloween Town, and the third instalment itself arguably had the best with the ginormous Caribbean. Fans don't expect a new Disney world to come with the ReMIND DLC, but a new original world has been expected by some.

This is mostly because Kingdom Hearts 3 had a bunch of iconic original worlds such as the Keyblade Graveyard and Scala. However, while fans are hoping for an entirely new landscape to explore, it appears that may not be the case.

Kingdom Hearts Insider on Twitter has posted a screenshot of a Square Enix blog post that discusses the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC.

This blog post talks about what the expansion will add, but it no longer mentions anything about a new world.

Instead of talking about a new world, the blog post now merely reads as follows:

"The expansion adds a host of new content, including a new scenario with additional story content, some very cool new Keyblades, challenging boss battles, loads more options for photo mode, and a new menu that lets you tweak the difficulty in some exciting new ways."

When mistakenly speaking about a new world, it's possible Square Enix could have been referring to Scala ad Caelum. This was home to the multi-stage boss battle with Xehanort and it seems to have been expanded for ReMIND.

Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, but the good news is that we don't have to wait very long as the DLC launches on January 23rd for PlayStation 4. It will arrive on Xbox One shortly afterwards in February.