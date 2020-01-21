Kingdom Hearts 3 free update: 1.07 release date and newly added features

The release date for the Kingdom Hearts 3 free update 1.07 and a look at the new features it will add.

Square Enix are launching the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC on January 23rd for PlayStation 4 and then in February for Xbox One. However, alongside this paid-for bundle fans will also receive the free update 1.07. While this won't add as much as the upcoming premium package, it'll still add some new features including a pair of keyblades people have been clamouring for.

It was revealed yesterday that the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC will add a new mode called Data Greeting. This is an exciting feature that will result in plenty of amusing, inventive and most likely disturbing memes from the community, but it will not be a part of the free update 1.07.

There has been some confusion from a few players in regard to what will be free and paid for, so this article will briefly explain so no one is confused heading into its release date.

What is the Kingdom Hearts 3 free update 1.07?

Update 1.07 for Kingdom Hearts 3 is a free package that will add a few new features that won't be part of the ReMIND DLC.

Yes, this means you won't have to pay a pretty sum for any of the mentioned additions below:

A main story update

Newly added abilities

Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion + new formchanges added (In-game requirements in KINGDOM HEARTS III to acquire Keyblades)

Expanded Sharing Features

All of the above is everything the free update 1.07 will add to Kingdom Hearts 3.

Oathkeeper and Oblivion are the obvious headliners as they're two of the most beloved keyblades from the series. In addition, they come with unique formchanges that will allow Sora to dual wield once more.

Unfortunately, while they're the most attractive part of the free update, they are difficult to unlock as you must attain two items. You can discover how to obtain these necessary items by clicking here.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC

Now that you know what the free update 1.07 will include, it's time to share what will be a part of the ReMIND DLC package. And yes, all of this costs money.

The Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC includes the following:

The additional story: Re Mind

Limitcut episode and 13 boss battles

Secret episode and boss battle

Data greeting feature

Slideshow feature

Premium menu (Diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges)

As for the price of the package, the Standard Edition costs £24.99 on the PSN Store. This comes with a free theme if you pre-order.

For those who are particularly enamoured with the Kingdom Hearts franchise, you can buy another version of the ReMIND DLC bundle that costs £32.99. It comes with all of the same features but with an exclusive concert video.

What is the Kingdom Hearts 3 free update 1.07 release date?

The release date for the Kingdom Hearts 3 free update 1.07 is expected to be January 23rd. This is when the ReMIND DLC launches for PlayStation 4 only.

However, while the free update is expected to be released alongside the premium package, Square Enix has tweeted that it will arrive ahead.

Although incredibly vague, this suggests that the free update could arrive as early as January 22nd.