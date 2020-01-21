£15m player sends interesting Instagram message to Aston Villa fans, Bolasie responds

After a stunning first season at Aston Villa, Jonathan Kodjia's time at the club from then on went in the wrong direction.

Following his departure from Aston Villa, Jonathan Kodjia has sent a very interesting Instagram message. It's generic and your typical 'thank you' to everyone who has helped him at the club.

In his pretty long-worded message, the popular Villa man thanked everyone at the club from the fans to the stewards and to the masseurs.

But one man that didn't get a mention in any way shape or form was Dean Smith. Kodjia was rarely used by the Villa manager and there were times when the unpredictable attacker was needed, but he never started a Premier League game, nor was he brought off the bench that much.

Therefore, it wasn't a surprise to read Smith criticising the striker when he left. He stated that Kodjia didn't put the effort in required and didn't really push past the 'minimum standards', as quoted by The Birmingham Mail.

This was the message Kodjia sent from his personal Instagram account, as a host of current players, and ex-players, including Yannick Bolasie, responded to his message:

Bolasie stated to Kodjia on IG: "Good luck on your new adventure bro. Wishing you all the best."

El Ghazi also sent his message to the Ivory Coast man: "Strong bro. I will miss you."

It is a shame how Kodjia's time at Villa has ended because he did some great things for the club and has left with some memorable moments.

Villa signed him when they were in the Championship for £15 million from Bristol City [BBC Sport], and in his first season at the club, he struck 19 goals.

He missed out on hitting the 20 mark and becoming, at the time, the first Villa player to hit 20+ in a single league season since the '80s - injury towards the back end of that campaign ended that.

From then on, injuries damaged his progression. When Villa reached the play-off final under Steve Bruce, he was injured for most of that period and then last season he was playing behind Tammy Abraham.

Either way, he leaves Villa Park with fond memories and some great goals... and dancing!