Jay and Silent Bob Reboot film review - the franchise has lost its voice!

Kevin Smith gets the gang back together, but not for a whole new adventure. Considering he has his characters poke fun at remakes and reboots, you'd expect his own trip down memory lane to feel a little more worthwhile - 2/5

The View Askewniverse isn’t for everyone, but if director Kevin Smith’s vast array of problematic yet lovable character creations are for you, then this universe may have felt like home for a time.

For many, on the other hand, that’s no longer the case.

Kevin emerged onto the scene with his low-budget hit Clerks back in 1994 and we’ve seen him returning to the characters it showcased ever since. There are many strange personalities who come through the convenience store doors, but the director’s affections for stoner duo Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith himself) couldn’t have been clearer from the start.

They featured in his subsequent efforts - Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma - and they even scored their own vehicle with 2001’s Jay and SIlent Bob Strike Back. These are all cult classics in their own right, but when he returned to them again in 2006’s Clerks II, it all felt a little too stale.

After that, it made sense for the filmmaker to explore new avenues, and that’s exactly what he did. However, after helming wildly different projects like Red State and Tusk, he’s arrived back at Jay and Silent Bob reboot for a reunion.

The film has its characters argue on numerous occasions about the difference between a reboot and a remake, as what we have here is a recycled version of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, sculpted in the image of a modern cinematic landscape.

This means we get self-reflective jokes about diversity, contemporary Hollywood and so forth. The dialogue isn’t insightful, which sure, that’s not expected… the problem is that it’s just not very funny either.

For fans of the previous films, the biggest laughs here are offered by characters spouting jokes from the 2001 predecessor, sometimes word for word. It would be easy to see this as a film made for the “true fans”, but what it actually feels like is a film made for Kevin Smith. He and his co-stars clearly had fun walking down memory lane, and it’s this reminiscent tone which often stunts its comedic potential.

It relies on the viewer to care about these characters as much as Kevin does, which just won’t be the case for majority audiences.

Of course, it is pretty cool to see the likes of Jason Lee and Matt Damon reprise their character briefly, but there just isn’t much for them to do but draw from the past. Everything that does feel new just doesn’t work quite so well.

At one point, Kevin also stars as himself and cracks a joke about directing the 2010 Bruce Willis actioner Cop Out. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is clearly too much of a passion project for him to ridicule like this down the line, but we suspect that won’t stop audiences.

Kevin Smith gets the gang back together, but not for a whole new adventure. Considering he has his characters poke fun at remakes and reboots, you'd expect his own trip down memory lane to feel a little more worthwhile - 2/5