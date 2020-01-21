Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'It's getting more ridiculous': Some Newcastle fans react to transfer update

John Verrall
Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training session on November 26, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan.

Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training session on November 26, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Newcastle United supporters appear to be divided over whether Nabil Bentaleb will be a good signing for the club.

The Chronicle claim that Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Bentaleb on loan from Schalke.

 

The Algerian international has struggled for game time this season, and a move to Newcastle could, therefore, appeal.

However, while some Newcastle fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Bentaleb at St. James’ Park, others are less keen on the idea.

Bentaleb’s past experience in English football came with Tottenham Hotspur, when he never really made a huge impact.

Bentaleb did show promise as a youngster in North London, but he failed to hold down a consistent place in Tottenham’s team.

At Newcastle the 25-year-old will have some strong competition for a first-team place.

Newcastle already have Matty and Sean Longstaff, as well as Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden who can play in central midfield.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch