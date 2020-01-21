'It's getting more ridiculous': Some Newcastle fans react to transfer update

Newcastle United are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan.

Newcastle United supporters appear to be divided over whether Nabil Bentaleb will be a good signing for the club.

The Chronicle claim that Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Bentaleb on loan from Schalke.

The Algerian international has struggled for game time this season, and a move to Newcastle could, therefore, appeal.

However, while some Newcastle fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Bentaleb at St. James’ Park, others are less keen on the idea.

Exciting, is this a joke, he was terrible at spurs, whats he achieved since he left, ad rather we gave the longstaff brothers more game time — David Robson (@dagvidjunior) January 20, 2020

Wasn’t great at Spurs was he Lee? — Mark Doyle (@Doyler88kek) January 20, 2020

He has played his last game in Bundesliga in April, it's getting more ridiculous every single day — Marcin Trzciński (@saboteur_cod) January 20, 2020

Strange signing. CM and CB the two positions we have depth. Not complaining though — Alex (@alexandercldn) January 20, 2020

The trade mark Newcastle signing.... take a player that hasn’t played all season and expect him to work out. Exactly what we don’t need... CM is functional, meanwhile at left back!! Same old story man ‍♂️ — Anth Sloan (@AnthonySloan2) January 20, 2020

Hasn't played this season due to unprofessional behaviour, had been superb for them the past couple of seasons though. Worth a punt. — keegan bews (@whynotkeegan) January 20, 2020

He's good this lad. Decent deal if we can get him. Give us some legs in middle of park — Joewalton (@Joewalt50338669) January 20, 2020

I thought he looked a good player at Spurs. Good left foot, will hopefully help us to keep more possession. — Jimmy Dixon (@jamesalandixon) January 20, 2020

Bentaleb’s past experience in English football came with Tottenham Hotspur, when he never really made a huge impact.

Bentaleb did show promise as a youngster in North London, but he failed to hold down a consistent place in Tottenham’s team.

At Newcastle the 25-year-old will have some strong competition for a first-team place.

Newcastle already have Matty and Sean Longstaff, as well as Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden who can play in central midfield.