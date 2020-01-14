Have your predictions ready, it's set to be a big one.

As the big event fast approaches, potential audiences are wondering how to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK.

It's one big party!

The annual Grammys are always an important date in any music enthusiast's calendar. It's always so exciting to see which artists and projects are recognised for their achievements. This includes the nominations, but we all know it's about the winners.

The ceremony is always an amazing night to tune into, full of glitz, glamour, speeches, memorable moments, and our favourite part... performances! According to Grammy, this year we'll see the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and more hit the stage to deliver song and spectacle.

So, do we know how we can tune in yet?

US singer Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

How to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK

As of yet, there is no concrete information on how to watch the Grammys in the UK.

Last year, however, according to The Sun: "CBS will be streaming the [2019] ceremony live online at CBS All Access. This is a paid service but it's possible to get a seven-day free trial. You can also watch the Grammys if you have a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or PlayStation Vue."

It's likely that these methods will also apply to the 2020 ceremony, which takes place on Monday, January 27th 2020 at 1:00 am GMT or 8:00 pm EST on January 26th in the US.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any updates ahead of the big day!

Us knowing we’re less than 2 weeks away from the 62nd #GRAMMYs.



Find out who is nominated in each category and tune in to @CBS on Jan. 26 for unforgettable performances, unexpected moments and so much more : https://t.co/Ks5WyNckKc #UnexpectEverything pic.twitter.com/UJjoTxmauw — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 13, 2020

2020 Grammy nominations: Album of the Year

There are many awards up for grabs, but the biggest is Album of the Year.

Last year, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour won, which we actually gave our album of the year at the end of 2018!

Check out the 2020 nominations for Album of the Year below:

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

What's the verdict?

As you'd expect, many music fans have taken to Twitter to offer their opinions on this year's nominations.

Check out a selection of tweets:

For me, these are the albums that deserve the Grammy nominations for Album of the Year. They fit the award perfectly. The Album of the Year should be both accessible to universal mainstream taste and having excellent quality in musicianship. pic.twitter.com/NPJeFntW7J — just a pickle (@breedingflowers) November 21, 2019

grammy nomination “snubs” are always funny to me cuz there is literally a finite number of nominations like mathematically not everything can be nominated — Alexander 23 (@alexander23lol) November 20, 2019

i hope billie eilish wins a grammy she deserves it she’s so young but so insanely talented — m. (@tcpazs) November 25, 2019

