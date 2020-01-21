'He will be selected': Mourinho admits he's going to recall one Spurs player tomorrow night

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned to fitness now, and will feature against Norwich City tomorrow.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he will recall Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham Hotspur’s squad tomorrow.

Spurs are due to take on Norwich City, and Ndombele has returned to training in time to feature.

Although Mourinho would not confirm whether the Frenchman will start, he did suggest that Ndombele would be fit enough to feature at some point.

“He’s ready, he’s not ready for 90 minutes,” Mourinho said.

“He will be involved. He will be selected. I’m not telling you to start or come later, but no injury. Completely free. Just a question of condition and mentality to be ready, but he’s back tomorrow.”

Ndombele’s return to Tottenham is a huge boost, and they will be hoping their summer signing can now stay fit for a sustained period.

Ndombele has shown plenty of potential during his time on the pitch at Tottenham, but he has been unable to stay off the treatment table.

There are question marks now forming over the 22-year-old’s fitness, due to the persistent knocks that he keeps picking up.

Mourinho started with Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in central midfield against Watford at the weekend, but the pair were outmuscled at times.

Ndombele’s physical prowess should help Spurs in that regard, but his ability in possession is also key.

The Lilywhites’ record signing is happy taking the ball under pressure and always looks to play forward, which could aid Spurs’s attacking play.

If Tottenham are able to win tomorrow they could close the gap on the top four down to five points, if other results go in their favour.