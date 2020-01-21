'He looks incredible': Graham Roberts hails injured Tottenham star

The big midfielder has struggled to stay fit for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Graham Roberts has revealed on Twitter that he can't wait to see Tanguy Ndombele in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt again.

The France international hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since the 1-0 defeat by Southampton on New Year's Day.

It's been such a stop-start first five months at Tottenham for their £63 million record signing due to injuries.

Earlier this month, Jose Mourinho revealed that he was worried about the former Lyon powerhouse who he claimed was 'always injured' [Football London].

The 23-year-old posted a cryptic message on Instagram recently, writing 'soon' alongside a picture of him in training.

And Roberts has said on Twitter that he's looking forward to seeing the 'incredible' player back in action.

Want to see @TanguyNdombele back in the side and running the show looks an incredible player we now need to see him at his very best until the end of the season. COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 20, 2020

Tottenham could really do with Ndombele being back to his best - and, most importantly, being fit consistently.

Mourinho's side are eight points adrift in the race for a top-four finish and a player of Ndombele's talents can certainly help the North Londoners bridge that gap over the next four months.

But, again, it comes back to whether he can stay fit or not. If he can, nobody at Tottenham will be ruling out a strong finish in the Premier League.