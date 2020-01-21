'He's coming to us': Some Leeds fans react to contract reports regarding versatile attacker

Leeds United are seemingly keen on the services of Hull City's Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds United fans have provided a mixed reaction to reports that Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has been offered a contract by Hull City amid interest in his services.

Sky Sports have reported that Hull City have offered Leeds target, Bowen, a new and improved contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer. The Tigers do have an option in his current deal to extend it beyond this year.

Leeds are desperate to add some attacking faces to their squad following the departures of Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke, who returned to their parent clubs in North London.

Marcelo Bielsa deals with and likes to work with a thin squad as it is, so any suspensions, injuries or loan deals being cut short doesn't help his or Leeds' cause.

Therefore, it is understandable why Leeds fans are keen for Bowen to move to Elland Road and are keen for the versatile attacker to reject the rumoured contract offer.

If any club at the top end of the Championship, or if any club in the Premier League were to put a serious offer on the table for the Hull City man then it wouldn't be a surprise if the club had no choice but to let Bowen go considering his current contract situation.

Either way, Leeds fans are keen to snatch Bowen from Hull City's hands before they can offer him a new contract and they are keen to also push ahead of other interested parties.

In the meanwhile, Bowen continues to work his magic on the flanks as the highly-sought-after player has 16 goals to his name from 28 matches [transfermarkt].

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bowen contact rumours:

If that's the determining factor he certainly won't sign an extension. Mind you, signing for Leeds he could probably get them there. They create so many chances. Just need someone to finish them. — 1919 - Bielsa (@aclr1972) January 18, 2020

Oh come on Tim youve followed Leeds enough to know what that move means. The club offer a contract so when he rejects it the Board can say to the Hull fans we tried to keep him. Seen this move many a time from Leeds. — Scott N. ⚽️ (@Leedzzlad) January 18, 2020

What’s the point‍♂️he not going to sign it unless he has a gun to his head,more of the owners saying to the fans when they sell him this window “we tried” — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket (@delwright21) January 18, 2020

He’s lufc bound Mark my words ! — Mikey P (@Parksey78) January 18, 2020

All Leeds have to do is at least match it. That's all!! — Gary James (@thsexychocolate) January 19, 2020

It’s a done deal lufc bound! He knows it makes sense — Mikey P (@Parksey78) January 18, 2020

Heard he’s coming to us on 3 mil loan deAl — Mick (@mickmcgowan1959) January 18, 2020