Quick links

Leeds United

'He's coming to us': Some Leeds fans react to contract reports regarding versatile attacker

Amir Mir
Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are seemingly keen on the services of Hull City's Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

Leeds United fans have provided a mixed reaction to reports that Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has been offered a contract by Hull City amid interest in his services. 

Sky Sports have reported that Hull City have offered Leeds target, Bowen, a new and improved contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer. The Tigers do have an option in his current deal to extend it beyond this year.

 

Leeds are desperate to add some attacking faces to their squad following the departures of Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke, who returned to their parent clubs in North London.

Marcelo Bielsa deals with and likes to work with a thin squad as it is, so any suspensions, injuries or loan deals being cut short doesn't help his or Leeds' cause. 

Therefore, it is understandable why Leeds fans are keen for Bowen to move to Elland Road and are keen for the versatile attacker to reject the rumoured contract offer.

Leeds United fans take their seats during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

If any club at the top end of the Championship, or if any club in the Premier League were to put a serious offer on the table for the Hull City man then it wouldn't be a surprise if the club had no choice but to let Bowen go considering his current contract situation.

Either way, Leeds fans are keen to snatch Bowen from Hull City's hands before they can offer him a new contract and they are keen to also push ahead of other interested parties.

In the meanwhile, Bowen continues to work his magic on the flanks as the highly-sought-after player has 16 goals to his name from 28 matches [transfermarkt]

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bowen contact rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch