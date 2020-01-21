'Good luck': Some fans react after hearing Tottenham want their impressive defender

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheffield United continue to defy the odds this season having picked up a 1-1 draw away at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon – and Chris Wilder may have one eye on a European place.

The Blades have been outstanding this term, but part of their success is that other clubs may now be looking to lure players away from Bramall Lane.

A number of players are catching the eye, and defender Jack O'Connell is one of them having excelled in the United back line since joining in 2016.

The 25-year-old struggled to make an impact with Blackburn Rovers and Brentford before seeing his career take off in South Yorkshire, becoming one of Chris Wilder's most important players.

Strong and dominant in the air, O'Connell has also been key to Wilder's system with overlapping centre backs, with his ability on the ball impressive too.

Now, the Sunday People (19/1, p49), claim that Tottenham want to sign O'Connell, with Jose Mourinho and co seemingly identifying him as a top target to replace Jan Vertonghen.

In terms of the balance of adding a well-rounded, left-footed defender, O'Connell fits the bill well – but Sheffield United fans really aren't impressed with the rumour.

Some suggested fees of around £50million, £70million or even £80million for O'Connell, believing that the club don't need to sell and he shouldn't want to join a 'smaller club', whilst sarcastically wishing Spurs luck in their attempts to sign the defender.

50m + — Callum Cutler (@calcutler) January 19, 2020

Why would he want to go to a smaller club? — Jon Ekwubiri (@Nigerian2153) January 19, 2020

HE's not going anywhere will be playing euro football next year anyway — Rinkashime (@markwileman1960) January 19, 2020

Nobody is going on the cheap anymore, better have at least 40 mil spare because were in a position finally where we don't need the money or have to sell, good luck with that 1 lol UTB — Lee cooper (@Coopablade1981) January 19, 2020

Best of luck. — John Wilson (@johncwilson1009) January 19, 2020

No chance — Will Senior (@senior4499) January 19, 2020

£80 million should be the price — David Oxley (@davidoxley1982) January 19, 2020

That’ll be 70 million please — Dane Dunne (@d1889_) January 19, 2020