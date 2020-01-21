'Get him and Eriksen out': Some Spurs fans are now urging Mourinho to sell another player

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has found it difficult to hold down a place in the Lilywhites' starting line-up this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans want Danny Rose sold, after his latest reported argument with Jose Mourinho.

The Daily Mail suggests that Rose and Mourinho had a disagreement, after the Spurs full-back was left out of the Lilywhites’ squad to face Watford.

Rose has always been an outspoken member of Tottenham’s side.

And Spurs fans appear to be feeling that the time has now come for Rose to move on, after his latest reported actions.

Get rose and eriksen out the club, both a virus and is everything that’s wrong with us at the moment. — Matt Pacifico Clark (@mattclark28) January 20, 2020

Might not be able to end his contract but you could put him in the U23’s until he accepts a loan out until then — Steve P (@StevePo82384832) January 20, 2020

Rose should just leave!!!! — Anto™Spurs (@KunguSankale) January 21, 2020

Let him train with the U23s! His days at Spurs are over!! — Will Velez (@ilikespurs) January 20, 2020

Sell him. He wants to go. And is going backwards as a player — rosey 316 (@rosy316) January 20, 2020

We really need to get him out quickly. — wotwitwotwotwow (@wotwitwotwotwow) January 20, 2020

Many Spurs fans may want Rose out, but they could be left disappointed.

Rose has already gone on record to state that he intends to simply stay with Spurs and leave at the end of his current contract.

What Mourinho’s next step will be with the England international remains to be seen though.

With Ben Davies edging closer to full fitness, Ryan Sessegnon showing signs of promise, and Japhet Tanganga proving that he is capable of performing at left-back it could be that Rose’s chances at Spurs are limited over the coming months.