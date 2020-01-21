Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Get him and Eriksen out': Some Spurs fans are now urging Mourinho to sell another player

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has found it difficult to hold down a place in the Lilywhites' starting line-up this season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans want Danny Rose sold, after his latest reported argument with Jose Mourinho.

The Daily Mail suggests that Rose and Mourinho had a disagreement, after the Spurs full-back was left out of the Lilywhites’ squad to face Watford.

 

Rose has always been an outspoken member of Tottenham’s side.

And Spurs fans appear to be feeling that the time has now come for Rose to move on, after his latest reported actions.

Many Spurs fans may want Rose out, but they could be left disappointed.

Rose has already gone on record to state that he intends to simply stay with Spurs and leave at the end of his current contract.

What Mourinho’s next step will be with the England international remains to be seen though.

With Ben Davies edging closer to full fitness, Ryan Sessegnon showing signs of promise, and Japhet Tanganga proving that he is capable of performing at left-back it could be that Rose’s chances at Spurs are limited over the coming months.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

