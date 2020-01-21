Fortnite: How to play at 120 FPS on iPad Pro following newest update

Battle Royale players on the iPad Pro can now play Fortnite at 120 FPS unlike PS4 and Xbox One gamers.

Fortnite has returned the Frozen Legends bundle to the item shop as well as begun an Emote Royale contest with Tik Tok. However, in news that is more exciting for those who obsess over frame rates, Epic Games has now made it possible for the Battle Royale title to be playable at 120 FPS. Unfortunately, this is only a new update for the iPad Pro, so it's not something PlayStation 4 or Xbox One gamers can enjoy.

Season One of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be coming to an end in February and Epic Games have recently been the subject of controversial headlines for bizarrely making Pickaxe swinging an offense that can result in a ban.

While the above will make fans confused and angry, the community is likely to instead be excited by the option to play at 120 FPS on iPad Pro.

MYSTERY SOLVED: Popular Fortnite YouTuber is missing but not dead

How to play Fortnite at 120 FPS on iPad Pro

You must simply head to the Video settings for Fortnite on iPad Pro to play at 120 FPS.

Once you've done that, you must then change the FPS from either 20, 30 or 60 to 120. And that's all you need to do in order to start playing the game as seamlessly as possible.

While the ability to play the Hunger Games knockoff incredibly smooth and seamless is obviously enticing, you should know that it does come with a couple of drawbacks. After all, nothing in life is perfect.

If you decide to play Fortnite at 120 FPS, then you will be forced to stick with medium quality presets/graphics.

This isn't too big a sacrifice considering the benefits that come with playing at 120 FPS, so it's only natural that this new option has resulted in people claiming that the iPad version is now better than the PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, the ability isn't available on every iPad as it's reportedly only applicable to 2018 Pro models.

HOW TO: Sidegrade weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2

If you meet this requirement for being able to play at 120 FPS, then you'll definitely want to give it a go because it could potentially make you a better player.