'Finished at WBA': Fans slaughter star who was 'absolutely awful'

Ahmed Hegazi had a night to forget about West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion fans on Twitter are absolutely tearing into Ahmed Hegazi for his error in last night's defeat by Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic's side missed the chance to establish an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion places after slumping to a surprise defeat by Michael O'Neill's troops at The Hawthorns.

The result will sting West Brom, but particularly because of the manner of losing.

Tyrese Campbell's goal after nine minutes was enough for the visitors, but it was owed much to a defensive mix-up from Hegazi.

The Egyptian centre-back beat Tom Ince to a bouncing ball, but fluffed his effort to clear it in a mistake which led to Campbell tapping home from close range.

Considering what could've been for the Baggies had they won, it was a massive gaffe from the 28-year-old and here's how fans have reacted on Twitter:

Hegazi should not have started tonight #wba — Cyril Kirby (@62baggies) January 20, 2020

I hope we don't see Hegazi for a while - he's never comfortable in possession and that really changes the way we play #wba — Joel Penn (@Joelwba) January 20, 2020

Embarrassing. Townsend, Zohore and Hegazi should be nowhere near that first time. Complete shadow of the team we were two months ago #wba — Tom Brooks (@Tom_Brooks05) January 20, 2020

Jesus, we should of snapped the Saudi teams hand off at the 3m offer for hegazi #wba — kie stampe (@KieeStampe) January 20, 2020

Get Hegazi of the pitch and get Ajayi on, he is finished at #wba piss poor defending, looks a nervous wreck on the ball, what happened to him?? — DaZ_GuEsT (@DarrenGuest7) January 20, 2020

Hegazi looking absolutely awful #WBA — Spencer George (@uber_foods) January 20, 2020

Hegazi having an absolute mare #wba — Nath (@Nathanhackwoodx) January 20, 2020

Used to love Hegazi, but he’s having a shocker! Get him off! #WBA — Ben Homans (@Blue_Bajan) January 20, 2020

The good news for Albion is that they're still top of the Championship, one point clear of a Leeds United side that look very vulnerable right now.

Promotion is still very much on the agenda for Bilic and co, but the silly mistakes need to stop.