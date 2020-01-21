Ex-Rangers man confirms he's returning to Ibrox, will reunite with Ross Wilson

Rangers are bringing Mark Spalding to Ibrox, reuniting him with Mark Wilson.

Rangers brought in Ross Wilson as their new director of football in October, but he has been quiet so far in his first January transfer window.

The Gers have focused more on offloading players than bringing them in, but Wilson has made one move to bolster the Ibrox ranks off the pitch.

Mark Spalding has spoken to the Glasgow Evening Times, announcing that he is heading to Rangers to become their new Head of Intermediate Academy.

Spalding admitted that he is 'really, really excited' to make the move, and named Nathan Patterson and Kai Kennedy as exciting players after making their first-team debuts.

“I'm really, really excited,” said Spalding. “Every facet of the club is exciting and what Rangers are doing is incredible right now. We've seen young Nathan Patterson and Kai Kennedy make their debuts recently so it looks like a case of if you're good enough, you're old enough,” he added.

Spalding, 34, is currently in charge of Global Premier Soccer in the United States, in which he oversees the development of young player across a massive 26 states.

The Scot is leaving his post as Technical Director there to reunite with Wilson, having previously worked together at Falkirk; Wilson was a scout, and Spalding an academy coach.

Spalding ended up becoming the assistant to ex-Rangers defender Ian Murray at Dumbarton and then St Mirren, before heading to the States. Football Scotland even note that Spalding has already had one stint with Rangers, working in their youth department.

That means Spalding is returning to Ibrox, and fans will be hoping that he can play a key part in the development of their young players, having previously helped the likes of Stephen Kingsley and Jay Fulton at Falkirk.