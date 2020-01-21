Report: 'Technically gifted' ace warming to potential Everton switch, £30m bid lined up

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton is reportedly hoping to bring the player to Goodison Park this month.

Everton are reportedly lining up a £30million bid in order to try to bring Emre Can to Goodison Park this month - and the midfielder may have softened his stance on joining the Toffees.

According to Calciomercato, the new Everton head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has switched attention from Adrien Rabiot to his fellow Juventus midfielder, who is out of favour in Turin.

Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri has rendered Can surplus to requirements and, as such, the Germany international has urged his agents to find an "immediate resolution", claims the report.

It has previously been speculated that the 26-year-old would not be interested in a move to Everton's fellow reported suitors Manchester United out of respect for Liverpool, which would seemingly also cast doubt over a move to the Reds' Merseyside rivals.

However, the Calciomercato report claims that Can may be left with no choice in terms of the "only concrete alternatives", with interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund seemingly not having come to fruition.

Given this apparent chance of stance, the Goodison Park side is now preparing to test Juve with a 35million Euro (£30million) bid.

Can spent four years at Liverpool and was a key member of the Reds team that finished second in the Premier League in 2014.

Didi Hamann previously described his compatriot as "a very technically gifted player, a very good passer of the ball with very good vision" (Liverpool website).