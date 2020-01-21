Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Dream come true, wow': Some Spurs fans react after links with new striker emerge

John Verrall
Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a chance to sign Paco Alcacer this month.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that Paco Alcacer could be a great addition to their side.

90 Minutes claim that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Alcacer by Borussia Dortmund, as they search for a striker.

 

With Harry Kane out injured, Tottenham have made signing a new striker their priority.

It is claimed that they are most likely to bring in a new forward on loan.

And the links with Alcacer have certainly excited Spurs supporters, who feel that he could be an excellent addition.

Alcacer boasts an impressive scoring record at Dortmund, where he has hit seven goals in 15 goals this season.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular starts, but has proven his goalscoring threat from the bench on numerous occasions.

Tottenham have failed to score in any of their last three Premier League matches and ensuring they find a striker capable of hitting the back of the net will be crucial to their chances for the remainder of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch