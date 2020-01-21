'Dream come true, wow': Some Spurs fans react after links with new striker emerge

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a chance to sign Paco Alcacer this month.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that Paco Alcacer could be a great addition to their side.

90 Minutes claim that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Alcacer by Borussia Dortmund, as they search for a striker.

With Harry Kane out injured, Tottenham have made signing a new striker their priority.

It is claimed that they are most likely to bring in a new forward on loan.

And the links with Alcacer have certainly excited Spurs supporters, who feel that he could be an excellent addition.

Would be a dream come true — Corlade Denis (@CorladeDenis129) January 20, 2020

Would be their best choice with 10 days left in the window. Won’t be playing much with Haland in town now. — GWS (@thegeneral2006) January 20, 2020

I’d take him — Seth Frey (@Sonaldinho7) January 20, 2020

Take him. He's a gaol scorer who "smells goals" as the Manager likes to say. He's also the right age & has big club experience. — Prof Dami Moriarty (@DeckerDI) January 20, 2020

Thats a no brainer, dude’s a baller, same tier as Cavani and Jovic imo — spurrrr (@otspurr) January 20, 2020

Get him in — Paul Bale (@BalePaul) January 20, 2020

Yes please!! — Tottenham Hotspur Fanboy (@THotspurFanboy) January 21, 2020

Cavani and Alcacer wow — Oskar J.M (@thfc_86) January 20, 2020

Alcacer boasts an impressive scoring record at Dortmund, where he has hit seven goals in 15 goals this season.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular starts, but has proven his goalscoring threat from the bench on numerous occasions.

Tottenham have failed to score in any of their last three Premier League matches and ensuring they find a striker capable of hitting the back of the net will be crucial to their chances for the remainder of the season.